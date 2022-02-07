.

Viral video! Youth tied, beaten up in Morena



In a shocking incident, a youth was mercilessly beaten after his hands and legs were tied in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. The video of the incident that took place on Sunday has gone viral. In the video, a man can be seen beating the youth with a stick while he calls for help. Reportedly, the youth had come to meet his female friend and had sneaked into her house after which he was caught. However, none of the parties has filed any complaint. According to police, the incident might have taken place following a mutual dispute which was later resolved.