.

Viral video: Naked thief steals Rs 2 lakh from medical shop in Hyderabad Published on: 16 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A CCTV video of a man committing theft after getting naked has gone viral. The incident took place in Hyderabad on Thursday night. The man entered a medical shop where he stripped himself naked and then stole Rs 2 lakh. At 4.10 am, he came out of the shop. He then got dressed and left. The owner of the medicine shop Vamshi Krishna complained to the police. Based on his complaint, police have started an investigation.