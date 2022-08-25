.

Delhi man brutally beaten up, video goes viral

New Delhi: A video that has recently gone viral shows a fight having broke out between two groups on August 13 earlier this month. The clip shows a group of people brutally beating up a man lying on the ground. The altercation has been identified to have taken place between two criminal groups under Timarpur Police Station in Delhi, wherein two brothers, identified as Sunil and Sonu, suffered serious injuries. The man in the clip has been identified as Sunil alias Gunni, who later passed away during treatment.