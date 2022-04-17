.

Viral video: Shahjahanpur man beaten up with police stick, case registered Published on: 54 minutes ago

The video of a man being beaten up with a stick in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district has gone viral. The clip shows a man mercilessly beating up another person using a police stick. Several people are seen in the room. After the video went viral, police swung into action, arresting one of the accused. The main accused, however, is still on the run. Following the incident, Samajwadi Party put up a tweet, calling the perpetrator a 'BJP goon'.