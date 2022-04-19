.

Viral video: Youth beaten up with cable, forced to lick feet Published on: 31 minutes ago

In a viral video, a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli was seen being beaten up by a group of men. The clip shows the perpetrators beating him up with a cable, after which he is forced to lick the feet of one of the attackers. The group is also heard accusing the young man of illegally selling marijuana. Following the incident, the man went to register a complaint at Jagatpur police station, based on which the police have lodged a case and started a probe.