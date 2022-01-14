.

Watch: Thief breaks bike's trunk, flees with good chunk of cash Published on: 2 hours ago



Chandauli: On a broad light, a thief broke the bike's trunk and fled with Rs 1,15,000 cash kept in the bag. CCTV footage shows the incident taking place in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh. After buying goods from the grocery shop, the bike owner returned and opened the trunk to find money missing from the bag. He immediately lodged a written complaint at Chakia Kotwali Police station. On the basis of the CCTV footage, police are probing the case and the search for the accused is on. (ETV BHARAT does not verify this video)