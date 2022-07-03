.

Elderly man prints railway tickets faster than you can think

An Indian Railway employee has gone viral on social media and it's for all the right reasons! An elderly man was recently captured on camera as he was printing tickets for passengers. But what caught everyone's attention was how fast he did the work. Netizens took notice of it and compared his skills with the superhero Flash. In the video, the elderly man is seen printing tickets in the blink of an eye. People have ever since been in awe of him! The video was posted by a Twitter account that goes by the name @Mumbairailusers. They captioned the video "Somewhere in Indian Railways, this is so fast, giving tickets to three passengers in 15 seconds."