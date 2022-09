.

Watch: Bihar man's novel liquor campaign in Siwan Published on: Sep 12, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

A video of a young man putting up a board of liquor supply on a bike in Bihar's Siwan has become viral on social media. After the video surfaced, questions were raised regarding his guts despite the complete ban on liquor in Bihar. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter while Siwan SP Shailesh Kumar Sinha said that an FIR had been lodged against him.