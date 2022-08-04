.

Viral Video: Man falls into waterfall while posing for camera

A 25-year-old man falls into the 'Pullaveli Waterfalls' in Tamil Nadu while he was posing for the camera on Wednesday afternoon. The man is identified as Ajaypandi a cardamom farmer and native of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district. Ajaypandi went to Pullaveli falls with his friend, where he went a few steps down towards the ridge line of the waterfall and started posing for the camera. Meanwhile, Pandian stumbled and slipped and fall into the waterfall. The whole act got captured in the camera, in which his friend can be heard shouting Ajaypandi's name. Later, police and the fire department reached and started the search operation, but even after 5 hours of search, they didn't get any clue about the Pandian. Police Department has registered a case and is investigating the incident.