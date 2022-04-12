.

Viral video: Passengers terrified as Karnataka bus with no headlights races in the dark Published on: 37 minutes ago

A North West Karnataka Road Transport bus is seen racing through a dark road, without any of its lights on. The viral video of the bus, identified to be from Alankaru in Dakshina Kannada district of the state on Monday night, shows the driver driving the bus with damaged lights. The passengers on board complained that the bus went through pitch dark conditions between Uppinangadi and Alankaru. Upon realizing the filming of a video, the driver-conductor duo repaired one of the lights in Alankaru.