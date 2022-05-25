.

Jail inmate makes video call from Faridkot jail, posts as Instagram story Published on: 2 hours ago

Faridkot: An alarming yet comic video has emerged from Central Modern Jail in Punjab's Faridkot, with a prisoner seen making a video call to another individual while lodged inside a prison cell. The clip, which appears to be captured as a video screenshot, is seen to have been posted as an Instagram story. The accused has been identified as one Karan Sharma, who was arrested by the police with illegal firearms in his possession. At one point, Sharma is seen turning the camera around to capture the prison compound and his cell window.