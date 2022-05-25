.

Viral video: Former MP Hukum Singh Karada's son crashes Indore businessman's car Published on: 20 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Former MP minister Hukum Singh Karada’s son allegedly hit an Indore businessman's car on the Bhopal-Indore highway on May 21 in an intoxicated state. As per the victim's allegations, Rohitap Singh Karada hit the businessman's car with his SUV, following which the passengers in the businessman’s car stepped out, and saw the former minister’s son seated on the driver’s seat in an intoxicated state. When they asked him to come down to the police station, Karada dashed the car once again with his SUV from behind. Anil Yadav, the officer in charge of the Ashtha police station, said a case has been lodged against the unidentified driver of the SUV.