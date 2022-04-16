.

Viral video: Female RPF constables save woman's life in Tatanagar station

A close call on part of a passenger, and bravery on part of on-duty RPF personnel, were recorded on Saturday on platform 4 of Jamshedpur's Tatanagar Railway Station as the former was saved from what could have been a fatal accident by two female RPF constables. The clip which has since gone viral on social media shows the passenger, identified as Vineeta Kumari, approaching the train which had begun leaving the platform at a steady speed. Upon trying to push her luggage inside the moving train, Kumari loses her balance and slips down, dragged away from the train right in time by one of the two lady constables. The passenger, it was later learned, was trying to board the Jan Shatabdi Express going from Badbil to Howrah, and was in a hurry. The two RPF constables have been identified as Pushpa Mahto and Shalu Singh.