Viral video: Deer knocks down biker while crossing road in MP's Balaghat Published on: 43 minutes ago

A biker was injured on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat after a deer hits his bike while crossing the road. The incident, caught in the camera of another rider behind, shows the two-wheeler pacing ahead in a forested area just ahead of a slight turn, as the deer plunges out of the foliage before crashing with the bike and vanishing in the forest on the other side of the road. The biker has not suffered a serious injury, although he is seen lying down on the road after the incident.