Watch: Man's miraculous escape as train passes over him at UP's Etawah station Published on: Sep 6, 2022, 7:54 PM IST

Passengers in Bharthana rail station in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district were left spellbound recently. A man emerged unscathed from the tracks after a train sped away over him. The man slipped through the gap between the platform and the tracks while trying to board a train. A video of him emerging after a train passes through has gone viral on social media. The man at the end of the video can be seen thanking his stars.