WATCH Himalayan car rally: Vintage cars zoom through Mussoorie Published on: 2 hours ago



Over 92 vintage cars took part in the Heritage Himalayan Car Rally dubbed as the 'Nazir Hoosein Memorial Drive' after the founder of the Indian Automotive Racing Club and former president of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India. The rally was jointly flagged by Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and writer Ruskin Bond. These vintage cars also included Volkswagen's Beetle and the Italian Fiat. The car rally also helped some participants to catch up with their old friends after many years. The cars also included four classic cars, two Italian Fiat cars from the 1950s and 1960s, along with two Volkswagen Beetles. Apart from this, contemporary cars were also included in the rally. Organizers have expressed hope that the Himalayan Car Rally 2.0 will be organized next year.