.

Villagers carry injured women on cots upto ambulance in Jhansi Published on: 5 hours ago

Four women were injured when the wall of a kutcha house collapsed in the Khakal village of Poonch police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, and the ambulance personnel who reached the spot were reluctant to carry them on their stretchers. A video of the incident, showing insensitivity has also surfaced. Two women were severely injured in the incident. In the clip, it is seen that the villagers took the two women to the ambulance on cots, after which the ambulance workers left for the Moth Community Health Center with the injured people. With the condition of the women turning critical, they were referred to the Jhansi Medical College. According to sources, the wall of an old mud house suddenly collapsed in which Saroj, Guddi, and two other women were buried under the debris of the wall. A group of villagers gathered at the spot after hearing screams and pulled out people trapped under the debris.