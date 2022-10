.

Villagers thrash couple who tried to kidnap minor girl in Guna Published on: 25 minutes ago

A young couple was caught by villagers after they allegedly tried to abduct a 13-year-old minor girl. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Wednesday. The villagers tied the couple to separate electric poles and thrashed them. Police have arrested both the accused. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.