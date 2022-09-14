.

Chhattisgarh: Villagers attempt to drive wild elephant away Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): A video of villagers trying to drive away a wild elephant in the Charama forest range of Kanker district in Chhattisgarh has gone viral on social media. The elephant has been roaming near Kasawahi village in the Charama area for two days and has caused a lot of damage to standing crops. In an attempt to drive the elephant, the villagers, in the video, are seen poking the animal. After this video went viral, questions are also being raised against the Forest Department. The Forest Department is aware of the elephant roaming in the area. Despite this, only one beat guard has been assigned the task of pushing the elephant away into the forest.