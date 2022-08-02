.

Youth rescued from swelling river in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh Published on: 5 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video has emerged from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh in which three youths are being rescued by SDRF (State Disaster Response Forces) personnel after their vehicle was stuck in the water while they were crossing the Bin river on the Chilla Barrage Road. Incessant rains in the hill state saw water levels rising considerably on Monday, resulting in the car getting stuck in the area. The video displays SDRF personnel pushing the vehicle away from the river, onto high ground. The SDRF personnel said the three were travelling from Haridwar to Rishikesh when the incident occurred.