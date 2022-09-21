.

Video: Woman thrashes man with slippers in Mathura Published on: 2 hours ago

A video of a man getting beaten up with slippers in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura went viral on social media. A murder accused was confronted by the victim's wife outside a court in UP. The incident took place near the SSP office on Tuesday afternoon. According to sources, Krishnaveer was murdered at his house in Radoi Burj village under Baldev police station area over a land distribution issue. A complaint was filed against seven accused including Mathura Singh. Mathura arrived at court under police custody to appear in court. Meanwhile, Ranu, the wife of the deceased Krishnaveer, beat up the alleged accused with slippers in the presence of police. The policeman was seen trying to stop the angry woman but in vain. The video of the incident went viral on social media.