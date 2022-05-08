.

A major accident was averted in Jodhpur Railway Station on Saturday evening after a woman trying to board the moving Jammu Tawi Express lost her grip on the door handle and almost slipped through the gap between the track and the platform. An alert GRP personnel Sajan Ram sprinted and dragged the commuter away right in time. CCTV footage of the incident shows a few passengers inside the moving train holding the hand of the woman while she is being dragged on.