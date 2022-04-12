.

Video viral: Digvijay Singh captured patting back of a prisoner accused of murder attempt

The political tensions between the MP CM Shivraj Chouhan and former CM Digvijay Singh have gained further momentum after a video of the latter patting the back of NSUI district president Shivraj Yadav -- who is currently imprisoned in the Gwalior Central jail for attempting to murder a Sub Inspector -- went viral on social media. After the video reached the state government, the Ministry of Home Affairs summoned the DG of Jail Department Arvind Kumar regarding this 'VIP meeting' and sought a report on it. In the video, the minister can be seen having a light-hearted talk with the accused in the jailer's cabin at the Central jail. Digvijay Singh had reportedly reached Gwalior on Monday morning to attend this 'VIP meeting'.