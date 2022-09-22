.

Snake in student's school bag, entire class terrified Published on: Sep 22, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

Shivpuri: A class 10th student of a government school in Badoni area of Shivpuri district did not know a poisonous snake had made its way into her school bag. As the student opened her bag, the entire class was terrified as they heard cobra hissing. Fortunately, the snake did not attack anyone. Later teachers left the serpent in a secluded place. A video of the same also surfaced in which a couple of men were seen struggling to take the snake out of the bag by overturning it several times. After a few attempts, the snake sneaked out.