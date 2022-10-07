.

Video: Speeding car rams into bike on Amritsar bypass, biker injured Published on: 55 minutes ago

A video of a car and bike collision has gone viral on social media. The car moving at a high-speed deviated from its designated route. In the video, it appears that the vehicle while taking the shortcut, hit a bike coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that the rider along with the bike was tossed up in the air. The accident happened on the Cheharta bypass in the Amritsar district of Punjab. The grievously injured biker has been undergoing treatment at a hospital. After the accident, people can be seen rushing toward the site to rescue the biker.