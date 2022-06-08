.

Video: Robber gets caught after failed robbery bid in Haridwar jewellery shop Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Haridwar: Footage of an intense, yet unsuccessful robbery attempt has come to light from Haridwar. The clip that has surfaced displays several masked robbers entering a shop in the city's Shivalik Nagar area. They proceed to threaten the shopkeeper with a gun, all the while polishing jewellery off the counter. When the latter protests, one among the robbers is seen repeatedly smacking him. Tables turn suddenly, however, as the shopkeeper suddenly pushes one of the miscreants to the wall. With the others escaping, the shopkeeper and another man capture the lone robber. He was later thrashed by the crowd before being handed over to the Ranipur police.