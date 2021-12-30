.

Tamil Nadu: A video purportedly showing an idol of Lord Ayyappa opening and shutting his eyes during a consecration ceremony has gone viral. The incident reportedly took place at Manikanda Swami Temple in Coimbatore on Saturday, when over 3,000 Ayyappa devotees gathered for the 40th annual pooja. With the special floral decoration of the idol, the elderly devotees poured ghee on it as was the practice and those who video-graphed it noticed that the eyes opened and closed. This happened more than four times and the people in the area thronged the temple to witness the reported miracle after the video went viral.