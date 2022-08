.

Video: Political leader found shoving a labourer in UP's Aligarh Published on: 3 hours ago

Aligarh: A video has gone viral wherein a political leader was purportedly shown shoving a labourer in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The political leader was travelling in an SUV and his vehicle got stuck due to encroachments on the road under Gandhi Park police station limits. Infuriated over this, he kicked a worker twice, who was working on the spot.