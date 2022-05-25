.

Mumbai cop croons vintage Hindi movie songs, video goes viral Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a top Mumbai police officer has gone viral on social media with people appreciating the singing skills of the cop. The viral video is of a music festival held on May 21 in Malad, where ACP Sanjay Patil was a guest. At the request of the people, Patil sang the Bollywood songs 'Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai' and 'Yeh Jeevan Hai' to draw cheer from the audience.