Rickshaw blown to pieces by superfast train, narrow escape for puller Published on: 5 hours ago

Aligarh: A rickshaw puller narrowly escaped being hit by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday morning. A video clip of the scary event has gone viral on social media. The video shows the man entering the closed gate when suddenly the train passes by. The man somehow saved his life but his rickshaw was blown to smithereens. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed at the railway station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) in-charge Rajiv Verma said that on the basis of the CCTV footage, the accused has been arrested and sent to jail.