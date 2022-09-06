.

Watch: Police constable-home guard brawl on road goes viral

The video of the fight between a constable and home guard posted in the district is becoming viral on social media. This video is said to be of Jagammanpur of Rampura police station area. Sepoy Dharamveer Singh and Home Guard Sunil Kumar were posted together in PRV 112. On August 28, there was a dispute between the two over drinking alcohol. Soon, the dispute escalated to such an extent that the two started kicking and punching each other, the video of which also went viral on social media on Monday. Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said that the video of the constable and the home guard was investigated, after which the constable was immediately suspended. Along with this, a letter has been sent to DC Home Guard for action against the accused Home Guard. ETV Bharat did not verify the authenticity of the video.