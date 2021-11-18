.

Video of man brutally beaten up by Noida Police goes viral Published on: 3 hours ago



Noida: A young man being publicly beaten up by the outpost in charge in the Gejha police outpost area of ​​Noida Outpost Police Station Phase-2 area is going viral. The incident of November 12 is getting viral now. In the video, the outpost in-charge Praveen Beniwal is also seen kicking and punching the young man. Taking cognizance of this matter, Noida DCP Central Zone Harish Chander took immediate action against the accused sub-inspector in the viral video on basis of which he has been placed on a departmental inquiry. The police beat up the man, as it was found that Noida Authority instructed the police to remove the illegal encroachment. The man opposed the encroachment and that led to ruthless behaviour from the police which can be seen in the viral video.