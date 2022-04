.

Tusker chills out in canal to beat summer heat in Uttarakhand Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 15 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

A video of an elephant taking bath in a canal in the Shyampur area of the Haridwar district went viral on social media. There is an outbreak of the heatwave in the state following which the wildlife are resorting to water bodies for some relief.