Watch: Bus veers off the road leaving one killed, 55 injured Published on: 2 hours ago

A bus moving at a high speed veered off the Rishikesh-Shivpuri road and overturned in the Srinagar area of Uttarakhand. The accident lead to the death of one woman passenger and left 50 passengers injured. Altogether 65 passengers were travelling in the bus. It is learned that brake failure was said to be the reason behind the accident.