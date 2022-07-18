.

A cow is being hailed for its football skills after a video of it playing with a football goes viral on social media. In the video the cow can be seen chasing the ball and controlling it like Ronaldo and Messi. According to sources, the cow reached where a group of young boys were playing football and after that, the cow took over the ball and kept it for a while craving the players. When the players take out the football by playing tricks, the cow runs and captures the football again. Seeing the sharp horns of the cow, even the players could not muster the courage to mess with it any more.