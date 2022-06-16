.

Gaya (Bihar): Nikki Raj, popularly known in Gaya as 'Bullet wali Dulhaniya' (the bullet bride), featured in action once again on Wednesday night, as she sat her to-be-married brother down as the pillion rider, and reached the marriage ceremony in an unconventional, celebratory ride. While the groom appeared on a bike, the bride was taken to the stage in a traditional palanquin. The incident, as expected, grabbed the eyeballs. Nikki's nickname emerged after her own wedding in March 2020, when she rode to the ceremony on a Royal Enfield Bullet.