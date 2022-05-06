.

Video: Woman gives birth to baby girl weighing 5-kg in Bhadrachalam

A baby girl weighing five kilograms was born in Bhadrachalam Government Hospital on Friday. The usual weight ranges between three and three and a half kg for both female and male newborns. Seelam Ganga Bhavani, the mother, was admitted to the hospital with labor pains on May 2, with the delivery taking place on May 3. Doctors at the hospital said that Ganga Bhavani took government-prescribed medicines and required nutrition from Anganwadi centers. They further noted that it was rare for a newborn girl to weigh five kilograms.