.

Video: Cops rescue drunk tourist after he falls into Ganges in Haridwar Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 35 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

In a perilous instance, a tourist was seen being rescued from the Ganges in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday. The former is said to have slipped and fallen into the river while he was in an inebriated condition in the Satnam Ghat area of the city, after he tried walking on the railing built alongside the river. He subsequently managed to grab the chains built beneath a bridge at the Prem Nagar Ashram area. In the clip, a Haridwar Jal Police jawan, identified as Gaurav Sharma, is seen jumping into the river and throwing a life jacket around the tourist before rescuing him.