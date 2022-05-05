.

Pleasant surprise: Dolphin spotted in Rapti river in Gorakhpur Published on: 28 minutes ago

Gorakhpur: In a pleasant surprise, residents of villages in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district recently spotted Gangetic Dolphins in the Rapti river. A video shot by the Forest Department officials shows the beautiful mammal leaping out of water. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Divisional Forest Officer Vikas Yadav indicated that the incident was a sign that rivers in the region were recovering due to the administration's consistent efforts, as dolphins are found only in clean water. Yadav further said that after the dolphin was spotted, efforts are being made to make people aware of its safety and conservation.