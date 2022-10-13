.

Couple thrashed by villagers in Lucknow's Malihabad Published on: 47 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Lucknow: A video of a man and a girl being thrashed by villagers is getting viral on social media. The video shows some men badly thrashing the man while another one holds the woman's hair. The two, the villagers claimed, were caught in an 'objectionable position'. The incident took place in Nabinagar village under the Malihabad police station area on the outskirts of Lucknow. The youth had reached Nabinagar on a bike to meet the girl and the duo was sitting at a secluded place when the villagers caught them. Arvind Singh Rana, Inspector Malihabad, said, "The viral video of a couple getting thrashed has come to my notice. However, for now, no complaint letter has been received from the victim. Still, action has been taken against the accused in the video." On the other side, both parties, local sources said, have reached an agreement with mutual consent.