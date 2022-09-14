.

Video: Baby elephant after deviating from herd strays into human habitation Published on: 2 hours ago

A baby elephant lost its path and deviated from the herd in the Jashpur-Tapkara forest region. The little pachyderm then strayed into the Samdama area of Chhattisgarh. People, especially youngsters, poured out onto the street to have a glimpse of the wild guest. In the video, a rope was also found tied to the hind leg of the baby elephant. Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyaya along with his team rushed to the area to rescue the elephant.