In an unfortunate incident, a youth died after being hit by a high-speed train at Mumbra railway station in the Thane district while he was trying to do something by leaning on the edge of the platform on Wednesday morning. A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced in which the youth goes and sits at the edge of the platform and leans towards rail tracks. Meanwhile, the fast-moving train approaches the platform and hits the youth. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Rameshwar Devare from Vadjai village of Dhule taluka. The young man had reached Chalisgaon from Dhula and from there to Kalyan by train on Tuesday night for the recruitment in 'Agniveer'.