Published on: 48 minutes ago

Chandigarh: Three members of a family were crushed to death after a loaded trailer lost balance and collapsed on their car. The incident took place on Monday in Punjab's Behram on the national highway connecting Phagwara and Chandigarh. The tragic mishap was captured on CCTV. The video shows the huge vehicle losing its balance while taking a sharp turn. At the same time, two cars coming from the opposite direction crash into it. The entire load of the trailer spills on the cars. A couple and their son in the car died on the spot while three passengers were injured in the other car. Police have registered a case against Major Singh, the driver of the trailer, under several charges, including rash driving.