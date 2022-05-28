.

Vadodara engineer teaches children under streetlights, spends from income for their books Published on: 35 minutes ago

Vadodara: An inspirational tale has emerged from Karelibaug in Gujarat's Vadodara, where an engineer has been helping out economically challenged children with education free of cost. The initiative has rounded up young takers enthusiastic about classes. Nikunj Trivedi, employed in a private firm in the city, teaches children under streetlights and uses 25% of his income for purchasing educational resources for his pupils. The school had 5 to 6 students around eight months back when Trivedi started the initiative, and has since risen steadily with the passing of time, touching 90 at present. It functions everyday from 7 pm till 9 pm.