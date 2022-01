.

Uttarakhand's Chakrata draped in white blanket: WATCH



Several areas in Uttarakhand including hilly town Chakrata received the season’s first heavy snowfall on Wednesday intensifying the cold conditions across the state. Snowfall began at all places in the areas like Devban, Moila Top, Lokhandi, Kanasar wrapping them in thick, white sheets of snow. The tourists in the town witnessing the picturesque surroundings were happy revelling in the fresh snowfall.