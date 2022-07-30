.

Uttarakhand: Traffic resumes on Badrinath Highway after 22 hours

Chamoli: Closed since Friday afternoon, the Badrinath National Highway was opened up for vehicular movement on Saturday. A 20-meter stretch of the National Highway 7 was washed away after rainfall in Chamoli, while a landslide near Farasu Hanuman temple initially kept traffic halted for nearly eight hours. In Lambagad of Chamoli district, cars were seen snaking through boulders strewn across the highway. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain is still in place for various places across the hill state, including Dehradun, Tehri, and Nainital.