Watch: Huge python found in Haridwar shop, rescued Published on: 16 minutes ago

Haridwar: A 10-feet-long python was found in a shop in the Kharkhari area of Uttharkhand's Haridwar district on Tuesday. Forest department officials reached the spot and caught the python. A forest official risked his life and rescued the snake. A huge crowd gathered to watch the rescue operation. The rescued python was later released in a nearby forest.