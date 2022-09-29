.

Girl students forced to cook food in school in Aligarh, video viral

A video of girl students wiping the floor and cooking food in Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School located in Vijaygarh police station area of ​​Aligarh district has gone viral. There has been a stir in the school administration after the video went viral on social media. Girl students say that they are forced by their principal to cook food and clean the school premises and if they protest against it, then they are threatened to be terminated from the school. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) has taken cognizance of the viral video. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm this viral video.