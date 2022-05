.

Tiger spotted roaming near railway tracks in UP

A tiger was spotted in the Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The animal was spotted by locals near a railway track in the Katarina Ghat range. Locals made a video of the big cat on their mobile phones. After some time, the animal went back into the forest, said DFO Akashdeep Bhadawan. The incident created panic among locals as another tiger had recently attacked people in the area.