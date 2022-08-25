.

UP: 'Swarna Ganesh' made of gold to be carved for Ganesh Chaturthi Published on: 1 hours ago

Chandausi (UP): As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is fast approaching, a group from Uttar Pradesh's Chandausi will carve a 'Swarna Ganesh' adorned with gold. "It will be an 18 feet tall idol. It is being made with gold decorative items on the lines of Tirupati Balaji," says Ajay Arya, a person associated with the project. "Around 40-50% gold will be used in making the idol and the rest will be made with other metals," he added.